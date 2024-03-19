ArcBest deploys Nvidia’s AI technology on its autonomous forklifts

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said it is using technology from Nvidia to “bridge the gap” in human-robot interactions during freight handling.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) said the use of semiconductor engineer Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Isaac Perceptor provides enhanced safety and efficiency when handling materials on a warehouse floor. The AI technology provides exact depth perception and improved 3D occupancy mapping as it captures more than 16.5 million 3D points per camera every second.

The robots can now “better recognize objects, track human motion and make informed decisions that guide its path, for safer, more flexible and more efficient operations,” a news release said.

The technology is being used with ArcBest’s autonomous stack, Vaux Smart Autonomy, which includes the recent rollout of autonomous forklifts and reach trucks. It replaces 3D lidar sensors, which are less effective and more costly.