ArcBest’s chief yield officer steps down

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said Thursday that Chief Yield Officer Danny Loe has resigned to “explore other opportunities.” Loe informed the company on Monday that his last day would be June 16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) said Christopher Adkins, current vice president of yield strategy, will assume the lead pricing position upon Loe’s departure.

“Danny has been instrumental in building an incredible yield team,” said Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO, in a news release. “Since joining ArcBest 26 years ago, Danny has played a key role in many of the initiatives that position ArcBest as a leading logistics company.”

Loe assumed the role of chief yield officer in 2017 and ran the company’s asset-light logistics unit for a two-and-a-half-year stint, which ended in March. That change coincided with a broader shakeup at truck broker MoLo Solutions, which ArcBest acquired in 2021.

Loe’s tenure leading pricing strategy at ArcBest and its less-than-truckload subsidiary, ABF Freight System, included broader adoption of a dynamic pricing model, which the company has credited with keeping the network full of freight during the recent downturn.

“It has been a privilege to spend most of my career at ArcBest and to lead such an exceptional group of people,” Loe stated. “I am proud of everything we accomplished together and wish them great success in the future.”





Adkins has been with the company for more than 11 years.

In addition to oversight of yield management, which includes the company’s automated, space-based and dynamic-pricing initiatives, Adkins will oversee the moving and costing teams as VP of yield strategy and management.

“Christopher has been a values-driven leader for our yield team, and we look forward to working with him in his new role,” McReynolds said. “I anticipate a seamless leadership transition with Christopher’s expertise and deep knowledge of our company and industry.”

ArcBest also named a new CFO in April.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden