  • ITVI.USA
    15,706.590
    -129.650
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.806
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.400
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,699.790
    -124.480
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Are freight volumes hitting a high point? — #WithSONAR

Is any capacity relief coming?

Kaylee Nix
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor discuss the possibility of truckload volume hitting a new all-time high.  

They use SONAR data and charts to look at how much volume is really flooding the market and whether there is any capacity on the horizon to help alleviate the stress. 

Ocean imports are also increasing, which when coupled with near-record port congestion on the West Coast could cause a big Q4 push in truckload volume.

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

