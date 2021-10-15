Are trucks better than rail? — #WithSONAR

Back in the summer, some freight experts were touting intermodal as a release valve for freight capacity, but is that really the case?

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor take a look at the declining intermodal volume over the past year, where it has gone and why it has seen so much shrinkage. How much volume can the truckload market absorb and will this force truckload rates even higher in the future?



