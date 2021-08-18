  • ITVI.USA
    15,836.240
    64.050
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.030
    0.180
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,824.270
    68.830
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,836.240
    64.050
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.030
    0.180
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,824.270
    68.830
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

Are we looking at a ‘super’ peak season? — Great Quarter, Guys

And how can we prepare for extra congestion?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

Ports along the West Coast are seeing backups again as we move out of summer and into the start of peak shipping season. The East Coast is no different, with ships stacking up off the Georgia coast and outside the ports of New York and New Jersey. 

How will this peak season stack up to last year’s holiday rush? Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith discuss that with FreightWaves’ Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch. 

The three talk about what port congestion could mean for the air cargo industry and how other facets of transportation will have to adjust to accommodate additional cargo. They also address Amazon’s move expanding its air cargo footprint. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.