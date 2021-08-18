Are we looking at a ‘super’ peak season? — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

Ports along the West Coast are seeing backups again as we move out of summer and into the start of peak shipping season. The East Coast is no different, with ships stacking up off the Georgia coast and outside the ports of New York and New Jersey.

How will this peak season stack up to last year’s holiday rush? Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith discuss that with FreightWaves’ Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch.

The three talk about what port congestion could mean for the air cargo industry and how other facets of transportation will have to adjust to accommodate additional cargo. They also address Amazon’s move expanding its air cargo footprint.



