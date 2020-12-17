AscendTMS customers now can search for Convoy loads within platform

Carriers that utilize InMotion Global’s AscendTMS and search for and book loads on Convoy’s digital freight platform now will benefit from an integration between the platforms.

It is the latest benefit InMotion Global has added to the AscendTMS transportation management system to make the task of managing fleets easier. The free AscendTMS platform now allows carriers to easily manage their back offices, reserve parking for drivers and even book shipment-based cargo insurance. The cloud-based AscendTMS is available for shippers, brokers and carriers.

“Carriers simply want to keep their drivers moving and their trucks profitable, with well-matched loads that pay well,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of AscendTMS. “Carriers using AscendTMS love it because AscendTMS is saying to them, ‘Hey, here’s a perfectly matched load for your driver when they empty the current load they’re on.’ It’s fast, efficient and it puts more money in the carriers’ pocket on every single load they move.”

The integration with Convoy allows carriers that book loads through Convoy’s platform to have those loads automatically populate their AscendTMS master schedule.

According to AscendTMS, carriers will be able to see Convoy suggested loads within the TMS based on a carrier’s availability and seamlessly move to the Convoy app to book it. Once booked, the load will appear in the AscendTMS platform.

“Higher productivity is the key to higher earnings in the freight industry,” said Brooks McMahon, vice president of partnerships at Convoy. “Our integration with AscendTMS reaffirms our commitment to help carriers find loads that keep their trucks full and earning while reducing unnecessary waste, which is at the core of Convoy’s founding mission.”

In November, AscendTMS announced that carriers could acquire shipment-specific insurance through the TMS with just a few keystrokes. The offering for small and midsize businesses is available through UPS Capital.

“We have given our customers multiple options depending on their risk appetite and the coverage they desire or need,” Higham said at the time. “If the carrier has provided them with $100,000 of coverage and they need more, we can now offer several options to fill the gap if the load is valued higher.”

UPS Capital offers insurance policies for occasional shipments, small packages, large cargo and coverage for high-value goods.

The program “mimics gap coverage,” the companies noted, allowing the user to tailor coverage as needed. The benefits cited include coverage that pays on the occurrence of a loss regardless of carrier fault and limits and coverages tailored for SMBs.

InMotion Global also recently announced the addition of trucking payroll services to AscendTMS.

The platform will leverage the payroll expertise of Superior Trucking Payroll Service. Superior customers, including carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers, will receive a free premium subscription to AscendTMS.

Earlier this year, AscendTMS teamed up with TruckPark to offer the ability to reserve truck parking spaces through the TMS. Users of the AscendTMS will be offered several parking suggestions when booking loads, allowing the dispatcher or broker to make a reservation with a single click.

In 2019, AscendTMS announced a partnership with Hubtek, a near-shoring firm that offers back-office staffing solutions in Colombia, will allow its customers to easily flex low-cost staff up and down according to demand from inside the TMS.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Here’s where electric trucks make sense

Hino, Toyota bringing Class 8 fuel-cell truck to North America next year

Will truck drivers use the new HOS split-sleeper provision?