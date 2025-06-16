Atlas Air consolidates Miami operations in larger cargo facility 

Atlas Air, the largest operator of Boeing 747 cargo jets in the world, said Monday it will relocate to a larger operations base at Miami International Airport, enabling it to consolidate operations in one location with greater capacity for future international growth.

Atlas Air is the largest cargo operator at the Miami airport, handling more than 500,000 tons of freight per year.

The cargo airline will transition into the new facility on June 23, spokesperson Debbie Coffey said in an email. The building was previously occupied by another airport tenant.

Atlas Air for years has operated from several cargo warehouses around the airport, but has outgrown them, she said.



