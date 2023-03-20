Atlassys TMS integrates FreightWaves TRAC spot rates

Atlassys TMS, a Georgia-based transportation management system provider, has announced it has integrated FreightWaves TRAC truckload spot rates into its software.

The integration, which is now live and available to mutual customers, provides FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) spot rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores within Atlassys TMS.

FreightWaves is a price reporting agency focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain. Its price, demand and capacity data allow customers to benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast the global physical economy.

FreightWaves SONAR provides the clearest insight into freight pricing, and subscribers can reliably forecast supply chain demand and capacity by using spot rate and tender data for predictive rates.

Atlassys TMS is a comprehensive transportation management system designed to simplify and optimize transportation operations for logistics companies and businesses with complex supply chain operations. The software offers a range of features including freight management, dispatching, fleet tracking, route planning and carrier management. Atlassys TMS provides real-time visibility into shipment status and allows teams to manage transportation operations from a single platform.

Atlassys TMS also supports a range of integrations that enable teams to optimize their





workflows further. Integration with other tools such as warehouse management systems,

enterprise resource planning software and transportation analytics platforms allows teams to streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks. By integrating with other tools, Atlassys TMS enables teams to make more informed decisions, reduce operational costs and improve the overall efficiency of their transportation operations.

With FreightWaves TRAC, Atlassys TMS users have access to high-frequency spot rate data that is based on rates at the time of booking, published daily at 9 a.m. By accessing FreightWaves TRAC spot rates in Atlassys TMS, users have critical data in their workflow and at their fingertips — in the environment they use to make key rate, bid and booking decisions. The combination of FreightWaves TRAC and Atlassys TMS features will help users maximize margins, improve workflows and optimize business outcomes on a daily basis.

Eugene Fridman

“The dashboard is an absolute game-changer for our dispatch team,” said Eugene Fridman, operations director at Vista Trans, a mutual customer of both FreightWaves and Atlassys TMS. “It allows us to easily see all performance data in real time and quickly identify bottlenecks, track driver performance and ensure that our operations are running smoothly.”

Gnatyuk Pavel, operations manager at Vista Trans, said the integration of TRAC Spot Rates has been an asset to his organization.

“The implementation of the SONAR API check has been a game-changer for our reefer division. With the ability to view prices of potential loads on a daily basis, we now have improved visibility into the market. This tool has enabled us to make informed decisions, respond to market changes quickly and improve the overall efficiency of our operations,” Pavel said. “We are confident that the Sonar API check integration will continue to provide valuable insights to our team and help us stay competitive in the ever-changing transportation industry.”

Spencer Piland, FreightWaves’ chief financial officer, said, “Over the last year, our customers have been asking for our SONAR data to be integrated into their TMSs and other technology platforms. We have been thrilled to work with Atlassys TMS to integrate our API to allow our mutual customers to access high-frequency freight data and facilitate better decision-making.”