ATRI report examines evolving truck driver demographics

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), released Tuesday, looks at two decades of changes in truck driver demographics to identify untapped recruitment pathways, as fleets grapple with turnover and hiring hurdles. The report, titled “Evolving Truck Driver Demographics: Issues and Opportunities,” pulls data from government sources, historical surveys and a fresh 2024 ATRI poll of 1,242 drivers.

Key findings show an aging workforce, with the average driver age rising from 42 in 1995 to 47 in 2024, driven by baby boomer retirements and fewer young entrants. ATRI notes opportunities to attract millennials and Gen Z through youth training programs and by recruiting from other transportation roles. Barriers to both generations include declining teen licensing rates that may deter CDL applicants.

Gender disparities remain. While women make up 47.1% of the total labor force, they comprise just 8% of truck drivers in 2024, up from 4% in 1995 but stagnant in recent years. Of female CDL holders, just 37% possess a Class A CDL, required for over-the-road trucking.

The report recommends targeting women in non-driving trucking jobs or those holding Class B and C licenses, alongside family-friendly policies to support later-life entrants and those with dependents.