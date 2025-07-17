ATRI report examines evolving truck driver demographics

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), released Tuesday, looks at two decades of changes in truck driver demographics to identify untapped recruitment pathways, as fleets grapple with turnover and hiring hurdles. The report, titled “Evolving Truck Driver Demographics: Issues and Opportunities,” pulls data from government sources, historical surveys and a fresh 2024 ATRI poll of 1,242 drivers.
Key findings show an aging workforce, with the average driver age rising from 42 in 1995 to 47 in 2024, driven by baby boomer retirements and fewer young entrants. ATRI notes opportunities to attract millennials and Gen Z through youth training programs and by recruiting from other transportation roles. Barriers to both generations include declining teen licensing rates that may deter CDL applicants.
Gender disparities remain. While women make up 47.1% of the total labor force, they comprise just 8% of truck drivers in 2024, up from 4% in 1995 but stagnant in recent years. Of female CDL holders, just 37% possess a Class A CDL, required for over-the-road trucking.
The report recommends targeting women in non-driving trucking jobs or those holding Class B and C licenses, alongside family-friendly policies to support later-life entrants and those with dependents.
Racial diversity has improved since 2014. People of color now constitute 37% of drivers versus 28% of the broader workforce, though white drivers still dominate at 63%. Breaking down the details, white drivers fell 14 percentage points from 77% in 2014 to 63% in 2023. Black, Hispanic and Asian drivers saw growth. Black drivers rose from 15% to 23%, Hispanic drivers grew from 19% to 23%, and Asian drivers rose from 2% to 4%.
Employment classifications show a surge in owner-operators and independent contractors, growing 67% since 2003 to over 500,000 — a potential headwind exacerbating for-hire fleet shortages.
ATRI suggests adjusting recruitment based on these trends, including boosting women in independent roles. Education levels among drivers lag the general labor force, with only 6% holding bachelor’s degrees, but rising credentials signal potential for targeted upskilling.
Looking ahead, the report explores underrepresented pathways, including former foster youth and justice-involved individuals. Foster alumni, numbering 437,000 annually aging out, often lack support but find trucking’s independence appealing. ATRI recommends job fairs, mentorship and scholarships. For justice-involved people — 70 million with records — a survey of 112 carriers shows 75% hire those with misdemeanors after five years, but violent felonies remain barriers.
Opportunities include pre-release CDL training, second-chance policies and tax credits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to reduce recidivism and fill gaps. Overall, ATRI emphasizes that demographic insights can help adjust driver recruitment strategies to lower turnover (averaging 94% in long-haul).
June preliminary net trailer orders surge
ACT Research recently released its June preliminary net trailer orders which showed an increase of 8,800 units from May to June. The 133% month-over-month increase was paired with a 144% higher order intake at 15,400 units compared to June 2024.
“Lower June net order intake was expected, as it is one of the weaker order months of the annual cycle, so June data surprised to the upside. That said, OEMs have been sharing for the past several months that amid the lower order placements, they have seen a flurry of quotation activity,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research & publications at ACT Research in the release.
McNealy speculated that the demand spike may be a pull-forward in advance of anticipated price increases. White the news is good in the near-term, there remains concern that weak for-hire carrier profitability remains an ongoing headwind to stronger demand.