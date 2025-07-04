ATRI report: Rising costs continue to squeeze trucking industry

Rising costs collided with depressed freight rates, according to ATRI’s latest operational costs of trucking benchmarking report. According to the data, the industry’s average cost of operating a truck declined slightly by 0.4% to $2.260 per mile. That’s good news but the freight devil lies in the details. When removing lower fuel costs, marginal costs increased 3.6% to $1.779, the highest costs ever recorded by ATRI for non-fuel operating costs.

The report showed truckload carriers were hit hardest in operating margin (OR), operating at an average OR of -2.3% in 2024 compared to 3% in 2023 and 8% OR in 2022. Other modes saw operating margins continue to deteriorate, most sectors struggled with margins below 2%. Only the LTL sector maintained positive profitability at 11.6% OR. Reefer carriers fell from 6% OR in 2022, to 2% in 2023 before settling at barely above breakeven at 0.1%. Flatbed / Oversized saw a similar trend, OR fell from 7% in 2022 to 5% in 2023, then 0.4% for 2024.

(Source: ATRI)

“The trucking industry is facing the most challenging freight market in years, with loads down and costs increasing,” said Groendyke Transport, Inc. President and CEO Greg Hodgen in a press release.

Several cost categories saw increases, with truck and trailer payments rising 8.3% to a record-high $0.390 per mile, and driver benefits costs increasing 4.8% to $0.197 per mile. Driver wages, traditionally the largest contributor to cost increases following the pandemic, rose more modestly at 2.4%, slightly below the inflation rate.