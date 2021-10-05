  • ITVI.USA
Put That Coffee Down

Audience Q&A with Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle — Put That Coffee Down

What do you want to know about sales?

Kaylee Nix Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle are taking questions about sales from their LinkedIn audience. 

They pull viewer questions from past PTCD episodes and relate them back to the state of the freight industry. The two also put some focus on decision making in sales and how being sure of your decisions can help you land sales.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live shows here

Kaylee Nix Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

