Audience Q&A with Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle — Put That Coffee Down
What do you want to know about sales?
On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle are taking questions about sales from their LinkedIn audience.
They pull viewer questions from past PTCD episodes and relate them back to the state of the freight industry. The two also put some focus on decision making in sales and how being sure of your decisions can help you land sales.
You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live shows here.