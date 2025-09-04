Augment raises $85M to scale Augie, its AI teammate reshaping logistics workflows

Augment, the San Francisco-based AI productivity platform for logistics, has closed an $85 million Series A round, bringing its total capital raised to $110 million just five months after emerging from stealth. The company’s flagship product, Augie, is already supporting more than $35 billion in freight under management and rapidly gaining traction among shippers, brokers, and carriers looking to automate their most time-intensive workflows.

The round, led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from 8VC, Shopify Ventures, Autotech Ventures, and other investors, will allow Augment to significantly expand its engineering and go-to-market teams.

Co-founder and CEO Harish Abbott said the company plans to hire more than 50 engineers and over 10 go-to-market staff by the end of 2025, with deeper hiring into 2026, as it extends Augie’s capabilities from front-office quoting and dispatch all the way through back-office billing and compliance.

“When I spoke with FreightWaves last March, I talked about the waste and margin erosion I saw running brokerages and fleets,” said Justin Hall, co-founder of Augment. “The industry has tried to fix this with hundreds of tools, but most are point solutions that lose context and create new problems. That’s why I teamed up with Harish and Art to build Augie—an AI teammate that handles complex, end-to-end workflows without dropping the thread. With this new $85M raise, bringing us to $110M in 5 months, we’re scaling Augie’s full-stack capabilities to deliver the efficiency, stronger margins, and easier work our customers deserve.”