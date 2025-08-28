Aurora, McLeod partner on autonomous truck TMS

Aurora announced Thursday it has partnered with McLeod Software to develop the industry’s first integration between autonomous trucks and a mainstream transportation management system. The partnership aims to streamline autonomous vehicle adoption for carriers through software integrations. The integration connects Aurora’s app directly with McLeod’s TMS platform, allowing carriers to manage autonomous trucks alongside their traditional fleets.

The integration will support fleet management functions, including load scheduling, dispatch, visibility and invoicing. One goal is to create a seamless operational experience for carriers adopting autonomous technology.

“We want this to be plug-and-play for customers. They’re going to get this truck that drives itself and we want the way that they use that to reflect the way that they operate trucks in their network today,” said Zac Andreoni, vice president of business development at Aurora, in an interview with FreightWaves. “So we want to meet our customers where they are.”

While Aurora has partnered with some of the largest carriers in the industry, this integration specifically targets midsized fleets that typically rely on McLeod’s TMS. These carriers, operating between 100 and 1,000 trucks, represent a significant market segment that has previously faced barriers to autonomous technology adoption.