Auto hauler Proficient grows with acquisition of Pennsylvania company

Auto hauler Proficient Auto Logistics has made its second acquisition since it became a publicly traded company almost a year ago.

Proficient (NASDAQ: PAL) said Wednesday it had acquired Pennsylvania-based Brothers Auto Transport LLC. In its announcement, Proficient said the company was a “well-established carrier” based in Wind Gap, which is in the northeast part of the Keystone State.

The first acquisition made by Proficient after it began trading publicly was in August when it bought ATG. That purchase was for $28.9 million, according to Proficient’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the time. The deal brought 76 tractors and an equal number of trailers into Proficient’s operations.



