Auto parts, berries and lettuce used to smuggle millions in drugs

Authorities seize more than a ton of narcotics in coordinated U.S.–Canada enforcement actions

Noi Mahoney
Authorities said recent seizures of drugs at ports and commercial trucks included meth from Mexico, cannabis bound for the U.K., and chemical precursors trafficked from China. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • North American authorities conducted multiple large-scale drug seizures, intercepting millions of dollars worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis across various locations.
  • Drugs were found ingeniously concealed in commercial shipments such as auto parts, produce (lettuce, blackberries), plaster vases, and other goods.
  • Beyond major narcotics, agencies also seized significant quantities of contraband cigarettes and precursor chemicals for fentanyl and GHB, often linked to international trafficking routes.
Canadian authorities seize $69M in drugs at Vancouver International Airport

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major narcotics seizure at Vancouver International Airport, where officers intercepted 1,235-pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine on Sept. 3, 2025.

Officers found:

  • 703-pounds of cocaine packed in 300 compressed powder bricks
  • 531-pounds of methamphetamine in 110 vacuum-sealed packages
Canadian authorities recently seized cocaine and meth concealed in a shipment of auto parts bound for Australia. (Photo: CBSA)

The drugs were concealed inside a shipment of car parts bound for Australia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has taken over the investigation. CBSA says the seizure is one of the largest narcotics interceptions destined for export from the airport.

$16M in meth found in truck hauling plaster vases

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $16 million in methamphetamine at the Colombia–Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 4, a box truck hauling plaster vases was sent to secondary inspection, where a canine unit and nonintrusive imaging revealed 1,793-pounds of alleged methamphetamine. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is leading the follow-up investigation.

CBP officers recently discovered 1,793-pounds of alleged meth hidden in a shipment of plastic vases arriving from Mexico. (Photo: CBP)

Officers find $10M in meth hidden in lettuce shipment

CBP officers at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $10.3 million worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of lettuce.

On Nov. 21, a commercial truck arriving from Mexico underwent nonintrusive inspection, followed by a physical exam that uncovered 500 packages of meth weighing 1,153-pounds.

$2.6M in meth discovered in truck carrying batteries

CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $2.6 million in methamphetamine on Nov. 14 in a truckload of batteries.

A canine and imaging exam uncovered 40 packages weighing 291 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. HSI special agents are investigating.

CBSA seizes more than $2.2M in contraband cigarettes

On Sept. 15, CBSA officers at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility intercepted a shipment declared as electric fans based on intelligence from U.S. and Chinese law enforcement partners.

Inside the container, officers found 216 boxes holding 19,982 cartons — nearly 4 million cigarettes — worth $2.2 million. CBSA estimates $2.49 million in duties and taxes were evaded. 

Truck driver arrested after $1.2M meth seizure at Texas bridge

CBP officers arrested a commercial driver at the Pharr International Bridge after discovering 137.78 pounds of alleged methamphetamine valued at $1.23 million.

On Oct. 30, officers sent a Ford box truck to physical inspection, where they located 30 packages of meth. The drugs and vehicle were seized, and HSI agents arrested the driver.

CBSA confiscates 6,000 pounds of cannabis at Montreal Marine and Rail Services

CBSA officers made two large cannabis seizures totaling 6,006-pounds in export shipments intended for the U.K.

  • Sept. 17: 2,550 kg of cannabis hidden among lumber bundles
  • Sept. 26: 173 kg concealed in boxes of paper towel rolls

Meth hidden in blackberry shipments seized in Georgia

FBI Atlanta and multiple law enforcement agencies seized 1,585-pounds of crystal methamphetamine during search warrants executed in Atlanta and Hall County on Nov. 21.

Authorities searched a refrigerated truck containing a shipment of blackberry fruits parked in a neighborhood in the southeastern part of Atlanta and found over 900-pounds of meth.

FBI Atlanta recently seized over 1,580-pounds of illicit drugs from two commercial vehicles. (Photo: FBI Atlanta)

In Hall County, deputies and federal partners located another refrigerated box truck outside a business on McEver Road and discovered an additional 661-pounds of meth — also concealed within blackberries.

Investigators believe both shipments were smuggled from Mexico into the U.S. Three men face state charges as the investigation continues.

176 pounds of cannabis seized from Halifax export container

On Sept. 5, CBSA officers examining a marine container at the Port of Halifax uncovered 1,479 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis weighing 1,766-pounds.

The shipment, declared as wire mesh bins and destined for the U.K., was turned over to RCMP investigators. CBSA emphasized that illegal cannabis exports carry penalties of up to 14 years in prison and often support broader criminal activity.

British Columbia authorities seize chemicals used to make fentanyl

CBSA officials announced the seizure of thousands of liters of precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and GHB at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility in Delta, B.C.

During two inspections on May 13 and 15, officers found:

  • 951-gallons of butanediol (precursor for GHB)
  • 132-gallons of propionyl chloride (precursor for fentanyl)

The chemicals arrived from China and were destined for Calgary. CBSA and the RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com