Auto parts, berries and lettuce used to smuggle millions in drugs

Canadian authorities seize $69M in drugs at Vancouver International Airport

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major narcotics seizure at Vancouver International Airport, where officers intercepted 1,235-pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine on Sept. 3, 2025.

Officers found:

703-pounds of cocaine packed in 300 compressed powder bricks

531-pounds of methamphetamine in 110 vacuum-sealed packages

Canadian authorities recently seized cocaine and meth concealed in a shipment of auto parts bound for Australia. (Photo: CBSA)

The drugs were concealed inside a shipment of car parts bound for Australia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has taken over the investigation. CBSA says the seizure is one of the largest narcotics interceptions destined for export from the airport.

$16M in meth found in truck hauling plaster vases

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $16 million in methamphetamine at the Colombia–Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas.