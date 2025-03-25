Automotive resurgence? Hyundai’s $21B bet on the US

The American automotive industry finds itself at a critical juncture in 2025, with conflicting signals about its future trajectory. On one hand, recent announcements of major investments and the looming threat of tariffs point to potential growth. On the other, the industry continues to grapple with ongoing challenges that have led to job losses and production cuts in recent years. As automakers and policymakers navigate this complex landscape, the question remains: Is the U.S. auto sector poised for a resurgence?

Monday’s news was staggering: South Korean automaker Hyundai announced plans for a $21 billion investment in its U.S. operations. This long-term, strategic commitment includes $9 billion by 2028 to boost production capacity to 1.2 million vehicles annually, potentially creating 14,000 new full-time jobs. Additionally, Hyundai plans to invest $6 billion in strategic partnerships with American companies focused on cutting-edge technologies like autonomous driving, robotics and AI. Perhaps most notably, the company will build a $5.8 billion steel plant in Louisiana, expected to produce over 2.7 million metric tons of steel per year and employ 1,400 workers.

Hyundai’s massive investment comes against the backdrop of potential new tariffs threatened by the Trump administration. The former president, having retaken office, has signaled his intent to impose reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries starting April 2, with South Korea – which maintains a large trade surplus with the U.S. – likely in the crosshairs. President Donald Trump has framed Hyundai’s announcement as validation of his aggressive trade policies, stating, “This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work.”



