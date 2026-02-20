Averitt announces expansion plans to terminal network

Less-than-truckload carrier Averitt announced plans to add warehouse space and dock doors to its network over the next two years.

The Cookeville, Tennessee-based carrier said it will add nearly 900,000 square feet of warehouse space and 379 dock doors by 2027. It also plans to grow truck parking by nearly 2,000 spaces over that time.

“Our facility investments reflect a disciplined, long-term approach to serving our customers,” said Barry Blakely, Averitt president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “By strengthening our infrastructure across our footprint, we are positioned to provide more integrated solutions through our Power of One model.”

The company opened a new facility in Ocala, Florida earlier this month. It is expanding or opening new terminals in Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jackson, Mississippi and Columbia, South Carolina.