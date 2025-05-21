Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


LTL carrier Averitt partners with Best Overnite Express for service in the West

Partnership gives South, Southeast regional carrier foothold in select Western states

Averitt expands the reach of its 143-terminal Southern network through an interline partnership. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier Averitt announced it has partnered with Best Overnite Express for service coverage in the West.

The addition of Irwindale, California-based Best Overnite to Averitt’s network of partner carriers is expected to improve service and transit times for customers shipping freight to and from the West Coast. 

Best Overnite provides direct coverage in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. It will now have access to Averitt’s robust South and Southeast network of 143 terminals.

Averitt said the partnership reflects its “longstanding approach to delivering consistent, high-quality service through a network of carefully vetted carrier partners.” Averitt is consistently listed as a top-five LTL carrier in Mastio & Co.’s annual value and loyalty survey.

“The addition of Best Overnite Express further strengthens this network, enhancing Averitt’s ability to provide seamless LTL solutions across the country while maintaining the service standards customers expect,” a Wednesday news release said.

    Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.