LTL survey: Daylight Transport No. 1 overall, Old Dominion top national carrier

Daylight Transport was named the top overall less-than-truckload carrier in Mastio & Co.’s annual value and loyalty survey. Old Dominion Freight Line again received top honors among national carriers, a Tuesday report revealed.

The top 5 carriers in the overall group also included Averitt Express (No. 2), Old Dominion (No. 3), Peninsula (No. 4) and Dayton Freight Lines (No. 5). Averitt Express won the category last year and Peninsula was the winner in 2022.

Estes was ranked the No. 2 national carrier again. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) subsidiary ABF Freight moved up two spots to No. 3. XPO (NYSE: XPO) held its ground at No. 4 while Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) fell two spots to No. 5.

This year’s survey rated 164 carriers, with only 23 garnering enough ratings to make the list. Mastio recorded approximately 5,000 observations from 1,608 LTL shippers through a series of phone interviews with “key decision-makers” conducted from June through the end of September.



