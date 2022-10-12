LTL survey ranks Peninsula No. 1 overall, Old Dominion top national carrier

Peninsula Truck Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line received top honors from consulting and research company Mastio. The firm’s less-than-truckload rankings for 2022 showed Peninsula was rated the highest overall for value and loyalty, with Old Dominion receiving the highest marks of any national carrier.

This was the second consecutive year Peninsula was No. 1 overall and the 13th straight time Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) was selected as the top national carrier.

Old Dominion was fourth overall for the second year in a row. Daylight Transport, Averitt Express and Midwest Motor Express, which was acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) last year, rounded out the overall top five.

The top 5 for national carriers included Estes, ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) and FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDX), in that order behind Old Dominion.

Viewed throughout the industry as the most comprehensive service-oriented survey, the 18th edition of Mastio’s annual study used feedback from more than 1,600 telephone interviews conducted from June to September to compile this year’s rankings. Key decision-makers from major shippers regularly using LTL carriers were polled on their opinions on a number of items. Mastio said over-the-phone screening provides “higher response rates” and “more accurate results.”

The survey ranks carriers on a variety of metrics like on-time pickup and delivery, damages, claims handling, accurate weighing, pricing, transit times, billing, carrier responsiveness, technology and problem resolution.

Mastio also received roughly 11,000 qualitative responses from open-ended questions to shippers, such as which carriers they would avoid and what carriers could do to improve service. Of 184 operators classified as LTL freight carriers, 23 received ratings and feedback sufficient enough to be included in the report.

In a separate news release, Old Dominion said it ranked No. 1 in 24 of the 28 categories. “Shippers and logistics professionals consistently responded with OD as their top carrier when asked about qualities such as shipments picked up and delivered when promised, delivered with no damages or shortages, carrier trustworthiness, consistency in transit times, and problem resolution,” the statement read.

“Our team works hard every day going above and beyond for our customers,” Greg Gantt, president and CEO of Old Dominion, said. “In today’s current business environment, having a trusted shipping partner is critical, so we take great pride in the fact that shippers recognized OD as the best.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes FedEx (No. 1), Old Dominion Freight Line (No. 9), Saia (No. 16), Averitt Express (No. 24), ArcBest (No. 26), Midwest Motor Express (No. 206) and Peninsula Truck Lines (No. 254).