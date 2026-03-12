BackOps raises $26M to automate global supply chains with AI

BackOps AI, a San Francisco-based software company developing an AI-native operating system for supply chain operations, announced Thursday it has raised $26 million in Series A funding.

The funding round – led by Theory Ventures – will go towards scaling the company’s team and speeding up its product roadmap.

BackOps stated in a news release sent to FreightWaves that its AI platform has been shown to accelerate customer response times by 93%.

“Supply chains are incredibly complex systems with dozens of vendors, tools, and workflows involved in every shipment,” said BackOps CEO Sean McCarthy, in the release. “Companies need systems that go beyond tracking the problems, they need help solving them. We built BackOps to connect those pieces together and automate the work logistics teams have historically had to do manually.”