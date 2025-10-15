Bearish market: diesel prices see biggest two-week fall in months

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges has recorded its biggest two-week decline since spring in a market that a leading regular analysis says is facing a significant level of oversupply.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price, effective Monday but published a day late on Wednesday due to the Columbus Day holiday, fell 4.6 cents/gallon to $3.665/g. That follows a 4.3 cts/g decline the prior week. That’s the biggest two-week drop since a drop of slightly more than 10 cts/g in the final week of March and the first week of April.

The declines come off the back of the latest slide in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange. After a brief surge in late September following a set of numerous geopolitical developments, most of which involved Russia, the trend has been steadily down.