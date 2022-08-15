Benchmark diesel price down almost 90 cents after 8th straight drop
Weekly DOE/EIA price decline comes as retail prices start to catch up to earlier slide in futures and wholesale levels
Even as the diesel futures market shows signs of strength, the benchmark U.S. diesel price declined Monday for the eighth consecutive week.
The weekly average retail price posted by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, used as the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 8.2 cents a gallon Monday, to $4.911 a gallon. It’s the lowest price since March.
The price brings the total of the eight-week decline to almost 90 cents, 89.9 cents to be precise.
The sharp declines are going on almost independent of what is happening in rising diesel futures and wholesale markets, as retail prices move toward levels more in line with historical levels relative to wholesale prices.
Traditionally, as evidenced in the FUELS.USA data series in SONAR, the average national price of retail diesel is $1 to $1.10 per gallon more than the average national wholesale diesel price. But there is tremendous volatility in that number.
Most recently, as diesel and wholesale prices began to plummet, retail prices proved “sticky,” and the FUELS.USA spread soared above $1.70 a gallon, as recently as Aug. 9. But by Sunday, that spread was down to $1.364 a gallon as retailers began to cut prices, a situation that inevitably occurs when a retail outlet buys a cheaper load of fuel and uses that lower cost to gain a competitive advantage in the almost hand-to-hand combat that is the feature of selling fuel on the street corner.
The decline in the DOE/EIA price came on a day when petroleum futures markets overall were lower.
U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate on the CME commodity exchange was down $2.73 to $89.41 a barrel, a drop of 2.96%. Global crude benchmark Brent slid $3.05, down 3.11%. Concerns over slow Chinese growth were cited as the primary cause of the petroleum decline, coming even as equities markets were stronger.
With ultra low sulfur diesel declining 7.75 cents a gallon to $3.4403, a 2.2% decline, it was yet another day when diesel prices have outperformed crude, either on the way down or the way up.
The end result is that the basic spread between first-month Brent futures and first-month ULSD futures reversed recent gains and is climbing. That spread was as high as just under $1.75 a gallon on June 22. That is far above the normal spread; a year earlier it was about 37 cents.
The spread moved off that June 22 high and sank as low as just under 88 cents a week ago. But with diesel’s recent gains and crude’s failure to follow suit, the spread was $1.17 to $1.18 a gallon in the past two trading days.
The futures price of diesel climbed last week with four days of sharp increases in the futures price. Prices between last Tuesday and Friday moved up 33.87 cents a gallon.
Last week’s gains were also helped in part by a new surge in the value of the dollar. The DXY index on ICE, the most widely watched dollar indicator, has risen to approximately 106.4 from roughly 104.6 on Wednesday, a sharp move in just four trading days. Commodities priced in dollars tend to move inversely to the value of the dollar.
The recent upward movement in diesel prices, whether it has been on an outright basis or a strengthening of the spread against crude, has a long list of reasons behind it: continuing low inventories, the approach of winter and harvest season in the midst of those tight stocks, and the possible impact — delayed but now arriving — from marine fuel standard IMO 2020, which was expected to shock diesel markets in 2020 when it went into effect, but with delayed consequences due to the arrival of the pandemic in the first quarter of that year.
Another factor boosting diesel is the continuing rise in natural gas prices. Diesel and other distillates often can be a substitute for natural gas in certain applications, including electricity generation.
The global strength of the natural gas market is beginning to kick back into the U.S. Evidence of that Monday, according to S&P Global Commodities Insight, which houses the former Platts division, was that Southern California spot natural gas at the SoCal delivery point rose to more than $12 per million Btu, climbing $1.61 to $12.455 per million Btu.
More articles by John Kingston
Drilling Deep: Monthly report raises concerns about the diesel market
Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers
6 Comments
𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 $𝟏𝟔𝟐/𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 $𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞, 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 ,
𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐄—->>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
=❤️= [ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this…A. without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦
[ JOIN US ]
I am making 💵$92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honfest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning 💵 $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the
copy and open this site .…………>>𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦
I’ve made 💵$64,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I am now making $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making cash online by
Follow instruction on website Here…..>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss.
That is what I do.. 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝟗𝟕.𝐜𝐨𝐦