Benchmark diesel price up for second straight week, futures markets rise sharply

After up-and-down movements for several weeks that netted out to lower retail diesel prices, two weeks of upward moves as well as developments in the futures market are signaling that a bottom may have been reached for now.

The average weekly retail diesel price published Monday by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration rose 2.5 cents a gallon to $2.592. That price is used for most fuel surcharges and is up 4.3 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

But it is still well below the prices that prevailed for most of January and February. The price hit a recent high of $3.1716 a gallon on Jan. 20.



