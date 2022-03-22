Berkshire Grey, Swisslog combine forces on fulfillment automation

Berkshire Grey and Swisslog announced a global partnership on Tuesday that will see the two robotic companies work collaboratively to accelerate deployment of warehouse automation technologies.

The alliance will focus initially on the U.S. market and target grocery, e-grocery, e-commerce and retail customers. The AI-powered automation solutions will assist with real-time order fulfillment. Swisslog will become part of Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program as a strategic Systems Integration Partner.

“Both Berkshire Grey and Swisslog have broad portfolios of complementary solutions and the same goal: providing automation that helps customers meet ongoing consumer demand for anything, anytime, anywhere order fulfillment,” said Steve Johnson, president and COO at Berkshire Grey. “We’re focused on leveraging Swisslog’s experience working closely with customers to identify and implement automation technologies that meet business objectives alongside our advanced robotics solutions for joint customers — ultimately helping companies use automation to streamline their operations and maximize productivity.”

Watch: Automating the middle mile

Swisslog offers robotic solutions that are modular, allowing retailers and brands to scale as their fulfillment challenges grow. It counts Walmart, Target, H-E-B and Ahold Delhaize among its global customers.

“Swisslog is excited to partner with Berkshire Grey, one of the most forward-thinking companies in AI-enabled robotic automation. It is a continuation of our commitment to provide our customers with the innovative technology that best meets their needs and accomplishes their objectives,” said Markus Schmidt, president of Swisslog Americas. “We view this as a first step in a fruitful relationship with Berkshire Grey. Together, we will continue to shape the future of data-driven, robotic solutions by providing the next generation of warehouse automation and creating reliable and unparalleled results for our distribution, e-grocery and e-commerce customers.”

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY), which has grown quickly following its debut on the public markets in mid-2021, combines AI and robotics to automate warehouse operations including e-commerce fulfillment, retail replenishment, reverse logistics and package handling logistics.

In January, the company announced a new software addition to its portfolio. Kishore Boyalakuntla, vice president of products for Berkshire Grey, told Modern Shipper that its reverse logistics solution moves returned items to saleable inventory 25% faster than manual processes and improves labor efficiency up to 35%. In September 2021, the company announced an artificial-intelligence-enabled “robotic shuttle put wall” for e-commerce operations and the global availability of its pick-and-pack solutions.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

