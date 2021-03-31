Biden unveils sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan

The White House has released an outline of President Joe Biden’s vision for infrastructure: a $2 trillion, 10-year American Jobs Plan that includes upgrading transportation infrastructure as well as renewing the electric grid, high-speed broadband to all parts of the U.S. and delivering clean drinking water.

Biden envisions the plan fully paid for within 15 years – but only if he is able to pass an adjoining plan to increase corporate taxes from the current 21% passed under the Trump administration in 2018 to 28%.

“The American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure and position the United States to outcompete China,” the plan states. “Public domestic investment as a share of the economy has fallen by more than 40% since the 1960s. The American Jobs Plan will invest in America in a way we have not invested since we built the interstate highways and won the space race.”

Biden’s plan calls for investing an additional $621 billion in transportation infrastructure, including $115 billion to modernize highways, roads and bridges that are in most need of repair. It warns that 20% of the country’s highways and major roads are in poor condition, as well as 45,000 bridges. “Delays caused by traffic congestion alone cost over $160 billion per year, and motorists are forced to pay over $1,000 every year in wasted time and fuel.”

The plan includes $20 billion to improve road safety, which includes a new Safe Streets for All program to fund state and local “vision-zero” plans to reduce crashes and fatalities.

Biden’s plan points out that unlike highways and transit, rail lacks a multiyear funding stream to address deferred maintenance and built new lines, and calls on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog and enhance grant and loan programs that support both passenger and freight rail safety.

“Our ports and waterways need repair and reimagination too,” the plan states, and calls on Congress to invest $17 billion in inland waterways, coastal ports, land ports of entry and ferries, “which are all essential to our nation’s freight.” It includes a Healthy Ports program to mitigate the cumulative impacts of air pollution on neighborhoods near ports. Biden is also seeking $25 billion to invest in airports, including funding for the Airport Improvement Program. “These investments will position the United States as a global leader in clean freight and aviation.”

Included in the plan is $174 billion “to win” the electric vehicles (EV) market and “enable automakers to spur domestic supply chains from raw materials to parts, retool factories to compete globally and support American workers to make batteries and EVs.”

As Biden proposed during his campaign, his plan establishes grant and incentive programs for state and local governments and the private sector to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, “while promoting strong labor, training, and installation standards.”

