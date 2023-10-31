Biggest names in freight are headed to Chattanooga

The biggest festival in freight — FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival — kicks off in a week, and it promises to be the best one yet.

Set in the heart of Freight Alley in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this year’s event is slated for Nov. 7-9 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

And we’ve gathered some of the greatest thought leaders in the world and within the freight industry to share insights about factors influencing the market, predict trends and showcase emerging technology.

Over three days, attendees will hear from more than 70 freight industry experts, including Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, who is the featured keynote speaker. He will take the main stage on Nov. 8.

Other keynote speakers include Alex Epstein, Chris Voss, Leland Miller and Michio Kaku.

Who else will be there?

F3 is a great place to connect with companies and network with industry professionals.





Here are some of the companies you can expect to see:

But that’s not all.

Get ready to rock

It wouldn’t be a true festival without music, and we’ve gathered some of the hottest names to entertain you in the Scenic City.

Here’s our music lineup this year:

David Nail is a Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum singer/songwriter who is known as an innovator and creative risk-taker.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band has sold millions of albums while piling up singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with a modern twist on a classic sound that has been featured on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show” and “Late Night,” as well as in Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.

T.I., labeled “Jay-Z from the South” by Pharrell Williams, has more than 35 million followers on social media, three Grammy Awards and five Top 10 hits.

Electric Avenue brings the ’80s to life through its musical performances, working with a variety of top-name musicians ranging from Kid Rock to Pat Benatar to Lionel Richie and many more.

DJ Mindub has 32 years of club, tour and private event experience for some of the nation’s top brands and has opened for Carrie Underwood and Hunter Hayes.

For more information and to purchase your ticket to the hottest freight festival, click here.