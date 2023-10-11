FreightWaves’ biggest event yet is a month away — here’s what you need to know

In just one month, FreightWaves will host its biggest event yet, F3: Future of Freight Festival, packed with world-renowned speakers, educational sessions, award-winning musicians and much more.

This three-day event will take place Nov. 7-9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee — the heart of Freight Alley and home to FreightWaves.

Here’s some of what you’ll experience at this can’t-miss festival:

Unforgettable keynotes and speakers

We have gathered some of the greatest thought leaders in the world and within the freight industry to share insights about factors influencing the market, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology.

Over three days, attendees will hear from more than 70 freight industry experts, including keynotes from:

Alex Epstein, founder and president of the Center for Industrial Progress and author of “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas – Not Less,” will discuss what it will take to ensure that living standards improve throughout the world.

Chris Voss is a former international FBI hostage negotiator and The Wall Street Journal bestselling author of “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It.” He will share his methodology to build stronger relationships in a shorter period of time, enabling deal negotiations that never seemed possible. Voss applies his years of experience as former lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI, his expertise as a hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council’s Hostage Working Group and his training with Scotland Yard and Harvard Law School to provide proven techniques used successfully in the business world.

Leland Miller, China Beige Book CEO, will provide market-leading insights derived directly from the organization’s nationwide proprietary data on the Chinese economy to help decision-makers stay ahead of critical market-moving trends in the world’s second-largest economy. Miller’s in-depth knowledge of the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions on global supply chains will provide an interesting conversation and valuable, data-backed insights.

Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist, professor and futurist with five New York Times bestsellers, including his latest, “The God Equation: The Quest for the Theory of Everything,” is one of the most influential physicists in the world.

Music

Just like every FreightWaves event, we want you to have fun while you network and make new friends.

Here’s our music lineup this year:

David Nail is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter who is known as an innovator and creative risk-taker.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with a modern twist on a classic sound that has been featured on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show,” “Late Night,” in Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.

T.I., labeled “Jay-Z from the South” by Pharrell Williams, has more than 35 million followers on social media, three Grammy awards and five Top 10 hits.

Electric Avenue brings the ’80s to life through its musical performances, working with a variety of top-name musicians ranging from Kid Rock to Pat Benatar to Lionel Richie and many more.

DJ Mindub has 32 years of extensive club, tour and private event experience for some of the nation’s top brands, along with opening for Carrie Underwood and Hunter Hayes.

The 7-minute showdown

FreightTech startups and incumbents will battle the clock in an effort to win the coveted Best in Show award.

These rapid-fire demos will showcase the latest industry advancements and technology by ensuring the most important details are covered as participants work against the clock.

How does it work? Presenters will have seven minutes to introduce the audience to their companies and products. Once the time is up, the lights go out and the audio is cut — no exceptions.

