Bill empowers truck drivers to fight flawed safety data

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress this week aims to strip away the red tape that has long allowed flawed data to derail trucking careers.

For years, a single inaccurate safety violation could follow a professional driver like a shadow, driving up insurance costs and putting future jobs at risk – often with no impartial way to fight back.

The Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Tracy Mann, R-Kans., and Sharice Davids, D-Kans., would end the government’s “guilty until proven innocent” approach towards a truck driver’s safety record.

“This bipartisan effort is about using common-sense tools to prevent crashes, protect drivers, and make sure safety records are fair and accurate,” Davids said in press release. “I’m proud to work with Representative Mann to deliver a Kansas-driven solution that puts people first, strengthens our supply chain, and shows that when it comes to safety and fairness, we can work together to get things done.”