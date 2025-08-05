Bill would open US shipping to foreign allies

WASHINGTON — Legislation targeting China’s shipyard industry would also open U.S. domestic shipping trades to foreign operators, a practice currently barred by federal law.

Introduced by U.S. Reps. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, and James Moylan, R-Guam, the Merchant Marine Allies Partnership Act addresses what the lawmakers say are loopholes in the law that incentivize U.S. domestic trade ships to be built and repaired in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

They contend that the law, known as the Jones Act, creates domestic shipping monopolies that artificially inflate the cost of goods imported to Hawaii and Guam.

“Under long-standing loopholes in maritime law, Jones Act shippers can and do outsource major vessel parts fabrications and modifications to foreign shipyards, primarily those in the PRC,” Case said in introducing the legislation.