Bison Transport acquires 2nd Maine-based carrier

Canadian carrier Bison Transport announced Wednesday it will be acquiring Pottle’s Transportation on Oct. 31. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Hermon, Maine-based Pottle’s operates a truckload fleet of more than 200 tractors and 750 trailers through the U.S. Northeast. It also has a logistics offering and provides yard management and warehousing services. The more than 60-year-old company is a second-generation family-owned business.

“We are excited about the next step in our U.S. growth,” Rob Penner, Bison’s president and CEO, stated in a news release. “The investment in Pottle’s punctuates our commitment to the region, the customers and the great people we have in our business.”

In January, Bison acquired Bangor, Maine-based Hartt Transportation Systems and its 360 trucks and three terminals. Both deals are part of Bison’s U.S. offering, Bison Transport USA.

Bison is a privately held transportation provider headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company has more than 2,600 tractors, 9,000 trailers, 3,700 drivers and a network of terminals across North America. It provides a full menu of TL operations as well as less-than-truckload, intermodal and logistics services.

Bison was acquired by Canadian agricultural and industrial company James Richardson & Sons last year.

“I have come to know Bison well through our various industry associations and being members of the same TCA benchmarking group, which has led to us growing relationships with many of their people,” said Barry Pottle, former president and CEO at Pottle’s. “I am thrilled for our Pottle’s team to join forces with the Bison team for endless opportunity and success for years to come.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

