Bison Transport, one of Canada’s largest trucking and logistics companies, has been acquired by James Richardson & Sons, a large Canadian agricultural and industrial conglomerate.

The deal was announced Tuesday, without the price or terms disclosed. James Richardson & Sons purchased Bison from Wescan Capital, a holding company owned by the Jessiman family.

Winnipeg-based Bison has a fleet of over 2,000 trucks, with operations based in both Canada and the United States. The privately held company is among the largest and most respected names in Canadian trucking.

Bison and its new owner, also based in Winnipeg, said no changes are planned at the carrier.

Longtime CEO Rob Penner will remain at the helm of Bison. He told FreightWaves that the new owner the door for more growth while preserving the carrier’s safety- and people-first culture.

“The benefit to our side is that we’re now part of a larger organization with access to a different level of resources available for future opportunities,” Penner said.

Bison Transport operates across the Canada and the United States, with both domestic and cross-border trucking and logistics operations. In 2019, Bison acquired Wisconsin-based dry van carrier H.O. Wolding.

“Our business plan stays the same, with a focus on cross-border and domestic U.S. growth,” Penner said of Bison’s future.

James Richardson & Sons operates in Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. It owns Richardson International, a major agricultural and food processing company.

Bison will continue to operate as a standalone company under the Richardson umbrella.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.

