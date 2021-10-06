Blame prices on congestion and not sky-high rates — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

If you are one of the many people already starting their Christmas shopping, chances are you’ve started seeing higher prices for most items on the shelves.

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox is joined by Lead Economist Anthony Smith to discuss some hard-hitting questions leading up to the holiday season.

Will high freight rates cause hyperinflation, or will the lack of goods flowing out of ports be to blame? And will supply chain chaos and sky-high costs last until 2023?

Find out on this episode.

