  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

Blame prices on congestion and not sky-high rates — Great Quarter, Guys

Why you’ll still be paying more this holiday season

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

If you are one of the many people already starting their Christmas shopping, chances are you’ve started seeing higher prices for most items on the shelves. 

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox is joined by Lead Economist Anthony Smith to discuss some hard-hitting questions leading up to the holiday season.

Will high freight rates cause hyperinflation, or will the lack of goods flowing out of ports be to blame? And will supply chain chaos and sky-high costs last until 2023?

Find out on this episode.

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live shows here

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 5, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.