Blizzard to blast through Midwest, Great Lakes

A quick-hitting snowstorm will barrel through several states Thursday, mainly across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

The storm is out West as of Wednesday morning, dumping heavy snowfall in parts of the Cascades, Rockies and Sierra Nevada. By the time it reaches the Midwest and Great Lakes, it will remain strong enough to produce blizzard conditions in some areas.

The worst weather will likely stretch from the eastern half of Nebraska to Michigan. Snowfall totals will be higher on the northern side of the storm, with 8 to 12 inches possible in portions of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, where lake-effect snowfall will linger Friday. Places in the southern end of the storm, like Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, will see totals of only 1 to 3 inches. Places in between will see 3 to 8 inches. There’s also a chance of light ice buildup in many parts of the potential impact zone, leading to icy conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads.

Winds will gust to 40 or 45 mph in some locations, leading to blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for central and northern Iowa, but this does not yet include Des Moines. Blizzard conditions are possible in other areas in the storm’s path.

The storm will be in the Northeast by Friday, but will pale in comparison to the nor’easter that produced 24 to 36 inches of snow in some areas over the past few days. This storm will be a bit warmer, with more rain/wet snow than the previous storm.

