    13,887.660
    -13.400
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.800
    0.950
    4.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,872.980
    0.000
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Weather and Critical Events

Blizzard to blast through Midwest, Great Lakes

Harsh conditions from Nebraska to Michigan

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Cars and tractor-trailers behind a plow truck on a snowy Michigan highway.
(Photo: Michigan DOT)

A quick-hitting snowstorm will barrel through several states Thursday, mainly across the  Midwest and Great Lakes.

The storm is out West as of Wednesday morning, dumping heavy snowfall in parts of the Cascades, Rockies and Sierra Nevada. By the time it reaches the Midwest and Great Lakes, it will remain strong enough to produce blizzard conditions in some areas.

The worst weather will likely stretch from the eastern half of Nebraska to Michigan. Snowfall totals will be higher on the northern side of the storm, with 8 to 12 inches possible in portions of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, where lake-effect snowfall will linger Friday. Places in the southern end of the storm, like Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, will see totals of only 1 to 3 inches. Places in between will see 3 to 8 inches. There’s also a chance of light ice buildup in many parts of the potential impact zone, leading to icy conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads.

Winds will gust to 40 or 45 mph in some locations, leading to blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for central and northern Iowa, but this does not yet include Des Moines. Blizzard conditions are possible in other areas in the storm’s path.

The storm will be in the Northeast by Friday, but will pale in comparison to the nor’easter that produced 24 to 36 inches of snow in some areas over the past few days. This storm will be a bit warmer, with more rain/wet snow than the previous storm.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

