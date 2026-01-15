Bloodhound Tracking Device launches Tracker 1, the covert tracking solution for containers

For most of its life, the global dry box container has operated in the shadows.

Once it leaves the terminal, visibility drops off quickly. Unlike trucks or railcars, containers have historically been treated as static assets. Steel boxes that move through the system but rarely speak for themselves. Tracking was viewed as optional, expensive, or reserved for reefers and high-value cargo. That blind spot, long tolerated as a cost of doing business, is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

Curtis Spencer, CEO of Bloodhound Tracking Device (BTD), argues the shift is already underway. “The value proposition just wasn’t there for dry boxes for a long time,” Spencer said. “But that’s changing fast. We’re right at the edge of about 20% of the global dry container fleet now having some form of tracking. That number is only going one direction.”

The forces driving that change are familiar to anyone moving freight today: organized cargo theft, tighter insurance scrutiny, pressure to reduce loss and damage claims, and a growing push toward data-driven decision-making. What’s different now is the realization that advanced analytics, and increasingly, AI, are only as good as the data feeding them.