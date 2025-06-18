Blue Yonder acquisition aims to streamline its returns process

Scottsdale, Arizona-based supply chain management company Blue Yonder announced Wednesday that it has acquired full ownership of Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions (IPPS) and will continue to support FedEx Easy Returns.

In a news release emailed to FreightWaves, Blue Yonder stated that its subsidiary Doddle helped acquire the post-purchase solutions company and will offer FedEx customers access to its low-cost, package-and label-free returns solution.

Blue Yonder said its purchase of the remaining 51% of IPPS adds to Doddle’s previously owned 49% of the company since March 2022.

According to the release, FedEx Easy Returns is currently available at around 3,000 drop-off locations in FedEx offices and Kohl’s stores across the U.S. – with plans for rapid growth.



