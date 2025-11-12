BlueGrace acquires Michigan-based 3PL

Managed logistics provider BlueGrace Logistics announced it has acquired 3PL peer STB Freight Group for an undisclosed sum.
Michigan-based STB manages freight transportation for the retail, food, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors throughout North America, with a focus on the Midwest. It offers dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and expedited service through a network of over 10,000 carriers.
“By joining forces, STB customers gain access to our full Managed Logistics platform, providing proprietary optimization, end-to-end visibility, freight optimization, and analytics across all modes, including LTL, truckload, and parcel,” said Bobby Harris, founder and CEO of BlueGrace, in a news release.
Tampa, Florida-based BlueGrace serves more than 10,000 customers out of nine offices across the U.S. and Mexico. Its BlueShip platform has over 250,000 carriers, providing less-than-truckload, truckload, reefer and multimodal transportation services.
BlueGrace is a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
“This is an exciting step for STB customers. They now have the scale, technology, and resources of a national managed transportation provider while keeping the personal, service-first attention they have always enjoyed,” said BlueGrace President Adam Blankenship.
BlueGrace acquired LTL-focused 3PL FreightCenter in January.