BlueGrace acquires Michigan-based 3PL

STB Freight Group bolsters Midwest presence

Todd Maiden
BlueGrace announced its second acquisition this year. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • BlueGrace Logistics has acquired STB Freight Group, a Michigan-based 3PL serving diverse sectors across North America with a focus on the Midwest.
  • The acquisition provides STB customers with access to BlueGrace's comprehensive Managed Logistics platform, including advanced optimization, end-to-end visibility, and analytics across various freight modes.
  • This deal expands BlueGrace's customer base and service capabilities, continuing its growth strategy following another acquisition earlier in the year.
Managed logistics provider BlueGrace Logistics announced it has acquired 3PL peer STB Freight Group for an undisclosed sum.

Michigan-based STB manages freight transportation for the retail, food, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors throughout North America, with a focus on the Midwest. It offers dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and expedited service through a network of over 10,000 carriers.

“By joining forces, STB customers gain access to our full Managed Logistics platform, providing proprietary optimization, end-to-end visibility, freight optimization, and analytics across all modes, including LTL, truckload, and parcel,” said Bobby Harris, founder and CEO of BlueGrace, in a news release.

Tampa, Florida-based BlueGrace serves more than 10,000 customers out of nine offices across the U.S. and Mexico. Its BlueShip platform has over 250,000 carriers, providing less-than-truckload, truckload, reefer and multimodal transportation services.  

BlueGrace is a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

“This is an exciting step for STB customers. They now have the scale, technology, and resources of a national managed transportation provider while keeping the personal, service-first attention they have always enjoyed,” said BlueGrace President Adam Blankenship.

BlueGrace acquired LTL-focused 3PL FreightCenter in January.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.