BMW’s investment in startups — Transmission

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco welcomes Kasper Sage and Marcus Behrendt, managing partners at BMW iVentures.

BMW iVentures invests in startups that will help the automaker build better, cleaner vehicles, but it also wants to invest in companies that will help all automakers build better, cleaner vehicles. Sage and Behrendt talk about how this program works and why it is crucial to the future of the automotive technology space.



You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here