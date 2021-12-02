  • ITVI.USA
BMW’s investment in startups — Transmission

The German automaker is looking to the future

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, December 2, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco welcomes Kasper Sage and Marcus Behrendt, managing partners at BMW iVentures.

BMW iVentures invests in startups that will help the automaker build better, cleaner vehicles, but it also wants to invest in companies that will help all automakers build better, cleaner vehicles. Sage and Behrendt talk about how this program works and why it is crucial to the future of the automotive technology space. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

