BNSF employee dies at Denver rail yard

A BNSF employee was fatally injured on Wednesday while working at the Globeville rail yard in Denver.

The worker’s name has not been released. Details are pending, but the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed in a tweet that it will lead the investigation into the incident.

NTSB is investigating the Feb. 9, 2022, accident involving a BNSF rail employee fatally injured in a rail yard near Denver, Colorado. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 9, 2022

“The entire BNSF family is saddened by this incident and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved,” BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) said.

According to the safety data collected by the Federal Railroad Administration, the vast majority of the 822 fatalities at U.S. railroad facilities and on the rail network between January and November 2021 involved trespassers. Eight freight rail employees died in that time frame.

In 2020, 11 freight rail employees died while on duty, although FRA has noted to FreightWaves previously that the data could include fatalities not related to work.

