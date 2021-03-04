  • ITVI.USA
NewsRail

NTSB to investigate fatality at BNSF rail yard in Southern California

Local emergency responders say two trains converged and crushed the worker

Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshThursday, March 4, 2021
0 62 1 minute read
A photograph of BNSF locomotives crossing a bridge.
NTSB investigators will be looking into a Mar. 3 fatality at a BNSF rail yard. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sent three investigators to determine what led to the early Wednesday morning death of a BNSF (NYSE: BRK) worker at the La Mirada rail yard near Los Angeles.

The employee was fatally injured during yard operations. BNSF is cooperating in the investigation.

According to Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), which received an emergency call at approximately 12:37 a.m. local time, one individual was trapped under a train. OCFA determined after arriving at the scene that two trains had converged and crushed the victim.

“The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved in this incident,” BNSF said.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

