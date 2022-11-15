BNSF names 4 locations to site list primed for industrial development

Four new locations have been added to BNSF’s list of industrial sites that can be quickly prepared and developed for new facilities.

The locations that earned BNSF’s Certified Sites designation have easy access to its network. To get on the list, the sites must undergo a thorough analysis that includes an evaluation of environmental and geotechnical standards, available utilities, site availability and existing and proposed infrastructure, BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) said.

The four sites are:

Dodge City Business Park in Dodge City, Kansas: Located off of BNSF’s network and along U.S. Highways 56 and 109, the site zoned for light industrial use spans 244 acres and is BNSF’s third certified site in the state.

Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco, Washington: Owned by the Port of Pasco, which itself has a rail spur and runs adjacent to BNSF's network, the 140-acre site is located west of State Highway 395 and 6 miles from the tri-cities airport. The Port of Pasco is an inland port northwest of Walla Walla.

Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus in Seward, Nebraska: With immediate access to Interstate 80 and direct access to BNSF's network, the site 25 miles from Lincoln boasts 194 acres and is BNSF's first certified site in the state.

Upton Logistics Center in Upton, Wyoming: Sitting on 295 acres and zoned for heavy industrial use, the site, bordered by BNSF to the east,is operated by Tiger Transfer, a BNSF Premier Transloader.

“BNSF’s Site Certification program creates tremendous value for customers who are seeking a rail-served industrial site by accelerating the process required for economic growth and development,” Chris Danos, BNSF assistant vice president for economic development, said in a Monday news release. “A customer who builds a new rail-served facility at one of these sites is expected to save six to nine months of valuable construction time as a result of this shovel-ready program.”

BNSF sports 33 certified sites across the Midwest and Western U.S.

