BNSF: New UP-CN deal ‘undermines’ case for merger

BNSF says Union Pacific’s agreement with Canadian National for the latter to support UP’s merger with Norfolk Southern does nothing to improve rail competition as required by federal rules.

The agreement between Union Pacific that trades access in exchange for Canadian National dropping its opposition to UP’s merger with Norfolk Southern doesn’t change the anti-competitive aspects of the transcontinental consolidation, UP’s western competitor says.

Union Pacific’s agreement with Canadian National that trades increased access in exchange for CN dropping its opposition to UP’s acquisition of Norfolk Southern won’t change the negative competitive calculus of the transcontinental merger, western rail giant BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) said.

Wednesday’s announcement “does nothing to change the fact that this merger doesn’t enhance competition and would leave thousands of rail customers with fewer competitive options and a single railroad controlling roughly 50% of the market,” said Zak Andersen, BNSF chief of staff and vice president of communication, in a statement