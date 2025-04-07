BNSF’s trade-related intermodal projects move ahead despite tariffs

BNSF Railway is not hitting the pause button on a pair of trade-dependent intermodal projects in California and Arizona despite the broad tariffs that the Trump administration unveiled last Wednesday.

BNSF is planning to build a $1.5 billion terminal and transload center in Barstow, California, to handle international containers. The 4,500-acre Barstow International Gateway project aims to speed imported freight to inland markets by reducing the amount of time containers dwell on the docks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as by streamlining the transloading process into domestic containers.

In Arizona, BNSF plans to build a 4,321-acre project near Phoenix that would include an intermodal terminal, a logistics park to handle the warehousing and distribution of consumer goods, and a logistics center to handle carload traffic in support of local industries.

Both projects still have a green light. “We’re not reevaluating at this time,” BNSF spokesman Zak Andersen said.



