Bonus depreciation for manufacturing plants now!

President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget bill could dramatically accelerate investments in domestic manufacturing by allowing companies to fully depreciate their production facilities in the first year, but the bill is under threat in Congress from Republicans concerned about its impact on the federal debt.

One of the keys of the bill is its revolutionary way of applying bonus depreciation to the construction of entire buildings involved in production and manufacturing, not just upgrades or new equipment – it’s tailored to boost reshoring and industrial production.

This is JP Hampstead, co-host with Craig Fuller of the Bring It Home podcast. Welcome to the 24th edition of our newsletter, which is all about the current federal budget reconciliation bill and how it could affect reindustrialization.

Whoever coined the term “budget reconciliation,” in crafting the 1974 Budget Reform Act, deserves an award for articulating a paradox that accurately depicts the current process in Congress. The paradox of budget reconciliation is that budgets are contentious, fluid and divisive moving targets, whereas “reconciliation” means coming together on a mutually agreeable, consensus outcome. The two terms collide when fiscal reality, which has chased the tail of all members’ worthy goals and projects, catches up and forces them to limit their aspirations.

This tension between fiscal discipline and political priorities has never been more apparent than in the current congressional debates over Trump’s budget reconciliation bill – what he has called “one big, beautiful bill.” As lawmakers wrestle with competing priorities, the fundamental challenge remains: how to balance ambitious policy goals with the sobering reality of America’s fiscal situation.