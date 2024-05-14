Border agents seize $500K of cocaine hidden in truck hauling cotton candy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $500,000 worth of cocaine squirreled away in a semitruck hauling cotton candy in Texas.

Authorities found the drugs Thursday at World Trade Bridge in Laredo when an officer referred a truck hauling a shipment of cotton candy for secondary inspection, the agency announced in a news release.

Officers used dogs to find the stash, which they said contained 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of cocaine. The drugs had a street value of $496,879, officers said.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance, and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of cocaine,” Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores said in the release. “Seizures like these reinforce the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”



