Watch Now


Legal issuesNews

Border officers in Texas seize $5.4M worth of meth in papaya shipment

Search yielded 606 pounds of highly addictive drug hidden among fruit

Brinley Hineman
·
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized more than $5.4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of papayas on May 9. (Photo: alexfan32/Shutterstock)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized more than $5.4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of papayas.

606 pounds of methamphetamine confiscated by CBP. (Photo: US Customs and Border Patrol)

Agents discovered the drugs on May 9 at the Pharr International Bridge after an officer referred the tractor-trailer hauling the fruit for a secondary inspection involving canines and nonintrusive methods, CBP said in a news release. Officers found 369 packages containing 606 pounds of methamphetamine.

“This large seizure illustrates the dedication of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and their effective utilization of inspections technology and canines to detect and interdict narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Pharr International Bridge connects Pharr, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico.


Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant classified as a Schedule II drug in the United States. The narcotics had a street value of $5,419,700.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the incident. It isn’t clear if any arrests were made in the case.

Border agents seize $500K of cocaine hidden in truck hauling cotton candy

What happens when your truck is carrying drugs at border


Meth bust at US-Canada border one of largest in Canadian history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Brinley Hineman

Brinley Hineman covers general assignment news. She previously worked for the USA TODAY Network, Newsday and The Messenger. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and is from West Virginia. She lives in Brooklyn with her poodle Franklin. 