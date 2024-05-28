Border officers in Texas seize $5.4M worth of meth in papaya shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized more than $5.4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of papayas.
Agents discovered the drugs on May 9 at the Pharr International Bridge after an officer referred the tractor-trailer hauling the fruit for a secondary inspection involving canines and nonintrusive methods, CBP said in a news release. Officers found 369 packages containing 606 pounds of methamphetamine.
“This large seizure illustrates the dedication of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and their effective utilization of inspections technology and canines to detect and interdict narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
Pharr International Bridge connects Pharr, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico.
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant classified as a Schedule II drug in the United States. The narcotics had a street value of $5,419,700.
Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the incident. It isn’t clear if any arrests were made in the case.
Related:
Border agents seize $500K of cocaine hidden in truck hauling cotton candy
What happens when your truck is carrying drugs at border
Meth bust at US-Canada border one of largest in Canadian history