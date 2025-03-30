Borderlands Mexico: Apparel maker eyes Dominican Republic to save on tariffs

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Apparel maker eyes Dominican Republic to save on tariffs; Mexico’s exports to US fell 2.9% in February; Texas city tightens parking restrictions on tractor-trailers; and Border agents seize almost $24M in drugs at Texas port of entry.

Apparel maker eyes Dominican Republic to save on tariffs

With U.S. tariffs looming for Mexico and Canada, World Emblem is taking steps to reduce disruptions to its North American supply chain with a manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based apparel maker chose the Dominican Republic city of Santiago for its newest factory due to the country’s business-friendly environment and current tariff-free trade relations with the U.S., officials said.

“We want to diversify a little bit, and we had already started to search for where we were going to do that. The tariffs have just kind of put a sense of urgency to it,” COO Jim Kozel told FreightWaves in an interview. “We’re setting up shop in the Dominican Republic. There are certain production lines in our Aguascalientes [Mexico] factory that we’d like to move to the DR.”



