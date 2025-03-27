Trump threatens ‘far larger’ tariffs on EU, Canada if they jointly retaliate

President Donald Trump threatened to place “far larger” tariffs on the European Union and Canada than planned if they work together to retaliate in response to U.S. tariffs.

Trump made the threat in a Truth Social post very early Thursday morning.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump said in the post.

The post came after Trump announced plans to impose an additional 25% tariff on all imports of cars and light trucks, as well as certain auto parts, into the U.S.



