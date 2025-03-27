Trump threatens ‘far larger’ tariffs on EU, Canada if they jointly retaliate

President Donald Trump threatened to place “far larger” tariffs on the European Union and Canada than planned if they work together to retaliate in response to U.S. tariffs.
Trump made the threat in a Truth Social post very early Thursday morning.
“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump said in the post.
The post came after Trump announced plans to impose an additional 25% tariff on all imports of cars and light trucks, as well as certain auto parts, into the U.S.
The automotive tariffs could affect hundreds of billions of dollars in imports from key U.S. trading partners Mexico, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan and Germany.
The vehicle tariffs are slated to begin next Wednesday, while the duties on certain automotive parts are scheduled to start May 3.
The EU, Canada, Mexico and other counties have not made a formal statement in response to the latest tariff threats.
On March 12, the U.S. began imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners without exception. Canada and the EU immediately placed new trade duties on about $49 billion worth of U.S. goods.
In response to Trump’s March 12 tariffs on metals, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended the EU’s actions.
“As of this morning the United States is applying a 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum. We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States. The Commission must act to protect consumers and business,” von der Leyen said in a news release.