Canada, EU hit back at US with tariffs as trade war escalates

The European Union and Canada on Wednesday placed new trade duties on about $49 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to President Donald Trump’s metals tariffs.

The U.S. at midnight began imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners without exception, the White House said.

“For years, the European Union has opposed the United States’ efforts to reindustrialize. The EU has rejected attempts under successive U.S. administrations to cooperate effectively on dealing with global excess capacity on steel, aluminum, and other sectors, employing measures that are too little and too late,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a news release. “If the EU acted as quickly to address global excess capacity as it does to punish the United States, we likely would be in a different situation today. The EU’s punitive action completely disregards the national security imperatives of the United States – and indeed international security – and is yet another indicator that the EU’s trade and economic policies are out of step with reality.”

The EU has responded to Trump’s metals duties with countertariffs on $28 billion in U.S. goods.



