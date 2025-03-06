Trump pauses tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico for 1 month

UPDATED — President Donald Trump is delaying 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2, the White House said Thursday.

Trump had earlier only mentioned an exemption for Mexico, but the amendment he signed to his order for 25% levies on imports from both covers Canada as well, according to Reuters.

For at least the next 30 days, importers won’t be required to pay tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico that adhere to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

It was the latest move in a back-and-forth escalating trade war between the U.S. and its three largest trading partners.



