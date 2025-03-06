Trump pauses tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico for 1 month

UPDATED — President Donald Trump is delaying 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2, the White House said Thursday.
Trump had earlier only mentioned an exemption for Mexico, but the amendment he signed to his order for 25% levies on imports from both covers Canada as well, according to Reuters.
For at least the next 30 days, importers won’t be required to pay tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico that adhere to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
It was the latest move in a back-and-forth escalating trade war between the U.S. and its three largest trading partners.
The White House announced Wednesday it would grant a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the USMCA.
The White House did not specify if the 30-day exemption included both finished vehicles and auto parts imported from Canada and Mexico. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month exemption for more than just carmakers is likely.
MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, said in a statement Wednesday, “Conversations held today indicate positive results that USMCA-compliant parts are included, but we are awaiting official confirmation from the administration.”
The 10% duty on imports of Canadian electricity and oil remain in place, as they are not part of the USMCA.
Trump said Thursday he had a positive meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement,” President Donald Trump wrote on a Truth Social post, using the acronym for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!”
The Trump administration hit imports from Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs at midnight on Tuesday, alongside an additional 10% tariff on goods from China imposed Monday.
The import duties are aimed at forcing more cooperation from Canada, China and Mexico on stopping illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the U.S., Trump said.
The White House said it will go forward with broad reciprocal tariffs to match duties that other countries charge on U.S. imports starting April 2.